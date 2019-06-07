|
Barbara Carroll
Bridgewater - Barbara "Bobby" A. Carroll, 83, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was born on March 8, 1936 in Raritan, NJ to the late Gladys and Ercole Sena.
Barbara was a kind, caring and loving woman who enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends. She was an avid sports fan who loved the Yankees. One of Barbara's favorite things to do was to have pizza at her favorite Pizzeria, DeLucia's in Raritan where she was a lifetime resident of 71 years. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Barbara is survived by her loving children, Bart Carroll (Karen), Judy Capuano (Tom), five cherished grandchildren Jill Sohler (Jeff), Andi Ward (George), Alicia, Amanda Wyckoff (Gary) and Shannon Thompson (Mark), 2 Great grandchildren, Henry and Leo and her brother Bart Sena (Charalena). She is predeceased by her husband Lt. Leo "Buddy" Carroll.
Viewing Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2:00-5:00pm, and Monday, June 10, 2019 from 8:30-9:30am at Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887. Funeral Mass 10:00am on Monday, June 10, 2019 at St. Ann's Church 45 Anderson Street, Raritan, NJ followed by an Entombment St Bernard Cemetery, Bridgewater, NJ.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to The P.O. Box 96280 Washington DC 20077-7491
"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News from June 7 to June 8, 2019