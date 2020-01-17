|
Barbara Colleen McDaris
Clark - Barbara Colleen McDaris, 82, of Clark, New Jersey, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Trout Funeral Home Chapel in Ponca City, Oklahoma.
Barbara is survived by her children; son, Kevin Glasgow, daughter, Kelli Glasgow and husband, Douglas Morton, son, Dr. Kyle Glasgow and wife, Dr. Betz King; one younger sister, Kathleen Sherry; brother-in-law, James; her niece, Stacie and nephew, Christopher.
Barbara was an incredible mom and a great and true friend. She will live in our hearts forever and missed deeply. Services are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020