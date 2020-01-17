Services
Trout Funeral Home & Crematory
505 W Grand Ave
Ponca City, OK 74601
(580) 765-4411
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara McDaris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Colleen McDaris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Colleen McDaris Obituary
Barbara Colleen McDaris

Clark - Barbara Colleen McDaris, 82, of Clark, New Jersey, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Trout Funeral Home Chapel in Ponca City, Oklahoma.

Barbara is survived by her children; son, Kevin Glasgow, daughter, Kelli Glasgow and husband, Douglas Morton, son, Dr. Kyle Glasgow and wife, Dr. Betz King; one younger sister, Kathleen Sherry; brother-in-law, James; her niece, Stacie and nephew, Christopher.

Barbara was an incredible mom and a great and true friend. She will live in our hearts forever and missed deeply. Services are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -