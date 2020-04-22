|
Barbara Cuthbert
South Plainfield - 87, died April 18, 2020. Barbara was born in Jersey City, formerly of Garwood, and was a lifelong resident of South Plainfield. She was employed as a human resources manager at Shrink Packaging Systems Corporation in Edison for over 30 years. Barbara was a member of the Hydewood Park Baptist Church in North Plainfield. In her spare time, Barbara enjoyed traveling and reading about history. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
She is predeceased by her husband John Cuthbert who passed away earlier this year.
Surviving are her daughters Nancy A. and Karen Cuthbert, son John Cuthbert and wife Lynn, six grandchildren, Meredith, Jacki, Rachel, Mackenzie, Aubrie, and Eleanor, and one great grandson Henry.
Services will be private. Arrangements by Bruce C VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 No. Gaston Ave. Somerville.To send condolences to the family, visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020