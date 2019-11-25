|
Barbara E. Blauvelt
Whiting, formerly of Edison - Barbara E. (Lawrence) Blauvelt died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Whiting Health Care Center in Manchester Township. She was 93.
Born in New Brunswick to the late Louis and Elizabeth (Kovach) Lawrence, she lived in Edison before moving to Whiting in 2015. She was a switchboard operator for Sweetore Clothing Company in Edison before her retirement.
Mrs. Blauvelt was a member of the Ruth Chapter #12 of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Her husband Harold P. Blauvelt died in 2005. She was also predeceased by her son Harold L. Blauvelt in 1967 and grandson Heath Michael McBriarty in 2013. Surviving are her daughter Barbara Ruth McBriarty and her husband Michael of Whiting; and her grandson Brian McBriarty of Philadelphia.
Visitation will be 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon on Friday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon at Selover Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Van Liew Cemetery in North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019