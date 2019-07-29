|
Barbara E. Kossyk
Piscataway - Barbara E. Kossyk, age 86 formerly of Piscataway, passed away on July 27, 2019 at home in Effort, PA.
Barbara was born in Springfield, Illinois on December 9, 1932, daughter of the late Beltram and Imogene (Meador) Bean.
Barbara graduated from Oberlin College in Ohio with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music, and from Rutgers University in New Jersey with a Masters Degree in Elementary Education. She had worked as an Elementary Teacher in Green Brook and substituted at various schools in Piscataway.
She was the former Vice Chairman and Secretary for the Piscataway Republican Organization in Piscataway. Barbara was a avid Giants fan, she loved her furry cats and loved to cook for family and friends.
We have been blessed with the presence of Barbara in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her daughter; Robin Kossyk-Woolley and her husband Vincent of Piscataway; her son: Jerry Kossyk and his wife Cynthia of Effort, PA; and her grandchildren: Amy Kossyk of Shawnee on Delaware, PA and Jason Kossyk of Effort, PA.
Barbara was preceded in death by a son: Steven G. Kossyk in 2009 and a brother: David Bean.
A Funeral service will be held 11 am, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA with Rev. David Felker officiating. Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Sat., August 3rd from 10 am until time of services at the funeral home.
Barbara will be interred next to her son at the Gilbert Cemetery in Gilbert, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made In Loving Memory of Barbara E. Kossyk to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA in charge of arrangements. gowerfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on July 29, 2019