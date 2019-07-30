|
|
Barbara Ferrell
Highland Park - A retiree of St Peters Hospital, New Brunswick. A member of Macedonia Original Free Will Baptist Church, 372 Highland Ave., Piscataway, where Viewing is from 9-11am, Wed., July 31. Funeral Services will follow at 11 am. A retiree of St Peters Hospital, New Brunswick. Predeceased by parents, 2 siblings and a step son. Surviving are her husband, Rubin E. Ivey, 5 children, Charlette, James and Octavia Bey, Tyjera and Tyzion Kelton, 2 step children, Lanae Baksh and Juan Johnson, 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 5 siblings, Minnie Simpson(John), Larry, Stephen and Harvey Howell and Robert King(Denita).
Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Service.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 30, 2019