|
|
Barbara Fetherston
Perth Amboy - Barbara Fetherston 75 of Perth Amboy NJ passed away on November 23, 2019, in Port Charlotte FL.
Barbara was born in the Bronx NY to Harry & Eleanor Fetherston on October 2, 1944. She was a high School Graduate and was employed for the U S Postal Service and retired from Rutgers University as a key punch operator.
Barbara is survived by her brother Harry Fetherston of South Plainfield NJ, and a sister Nancy Carstens of Placida Fl. She is preceded in death by her parents Harry & Elenior as well as a sister Patricia.
A viewing will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 11am to 1pm at GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge with a 12:30pm Catholic Prayer Service. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway.
To send online condolences, please visit www.gerityfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019