Barbara Groncki
Sayreville - Barbara Groncki, age 80, passed away Wednesday June 19, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital, New Brunswick. Born in Pennsylvania, she had resided in New Jersey for most of her life. Barbara was a devout Catholic serving her parish of Saint Stanislaus Kostka as the president of the Alter Rosary Society. Before her retirement 20 years ago, Barbara also served her community as a teacher for the Sayreville school system, where she was a member of the retired educators association.
She is predeceased by her adoring husband Chester Groncki. Surviving are her siblings, Jean Brown, Edwina Segledi and Veronica Brickman as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held 8:30am Monday from the Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main St, Sayreville with a 9am Funeral Mass at St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church, Sayreville. Burial to follow at St. Stan's Cemetery, Sayreville.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Sunday from 12 to 3pm.
Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on June 21, 2019