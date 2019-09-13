Services
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Barbara Helene Yulick Obituary
Barbara Helene Yulick

New Bern, NC - Barbara Helene Yulick, 82, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at her home New Bern.

Born in New Brunswick, Barbara grew up in Piscataway and resided in South Plainfield for a majority of her life before retiring to New Bern, NC.

Barbara and her late husband, Charles were the owners and operators of B&C Deli in South Plainfield.

Predeceased by her husband, Charles who died in 2015 and grandson, Michael Retzko, surviving are four children, Barbara Retzko and husband Rick, Charles Yulick and wife Michele, Terry Salge and husband Mark and Robert Yulick; five grandchildren, Lauren Altomare (Joe), Carly Barone (Robert), Matthew and Nicole Salge and Adrianna Yulick and three great grandchildren, Julianna, Hailey and Garrett.

Funeral services will begin on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10AM in South Plainfield Funeral Home, 2456 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield NJ 07080 followed by burial in Holy Redeemer Cemetery, South Plainfield.

Family and friends may attend visitation on Monday from 2-4PM and 7-9PM in the funeral home.

To leave condolences, please see www.southplainfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 13, 2019
