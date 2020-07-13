Barbara J. Battyanyi
Milltown - With profound sadness, we announce that Barbara Joan Sellner Battyanyi, 83, passed away peacefully at home and surrounded by loved ones on July 11, 2020.
She was born on July 17, 1936 in Linden, NJ, to parents Joseph and Florence (Calloway) Sellner, and grew up in North Plainfield. Her family moved to Milltown when she was 13, where Barbara lived for 66 years before moving to Old Bridge 3 years ago.
She eloped with and married her love Geza William "Bill" Battyanyi of Milltown in March of 1954, who preceded her in death in October 2014.
Barbara was an avid reader and writer, but first and foremost, a dedicated mom. She lived her beliefs and taught her children by example, encouraging learning, imagination, adventures and individuality, and had an innate faith in kindness and civility.
She was a loyal and enduring friend, maintaining dear childhood connections for 75 years, and a protector with a soft spot for strays, supporting various animal rescue organizations.
Before becoming a mom, Barbara worked at Permacel Tape, and was a telephone switchboard operator. She was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church in Milltown.
She is the loving and devoted mother of Laura Battyanyi Wiess, Scott Battyanyi, Suzanne Battyanyi Dial and partner Paul Pinaha, and last but never least, her beloved cat Pippi.
She is the dear sister of Joseph and Virginia Sellner, and sister-in-law Lillian Miller, and auntie to Holly, Matthew, Jonathan and Jean Sellner, Charlie and Debbie Miller, and Bill Miller.
She is greatly loved, and missed.
Friends and relatives may call on Wednesday, July 15th, from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St.-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. Burial will be on Thursday, 11:00 am, at Van Liew Cemetery in North Brunswick. You may sign the online obituary condolence "guestbook" for the family at www.crabiel.com