Barbara J. Perry
Monroe Township - Barbara J. Perry, 76, of Monroe Township passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in New Brunswick.
Born and raised in Asbury Park, she settled in Monroe Township in 1968. She was a homemaker who loved raising and taking care of her family. She enjoyed tending her plants, listening to Rod Stewart and country music. She absolutely loved all animals, especially her two dogs, Diesel and Mickey. She was a former member of the Eastern Star of Ocean and also a former member of Monroe Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 1 Ladies Auxiliary.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 57 years, Raymond; her children, Raymond L., Richard and his wife Katrel, Dawn Alteria and her husband Christopher, Andrew, Joseph and Christopher; her siblings, Lois McClasky and Paul Bennett, and; her grandchildren, Matthew and Christy Alteria.
Due to the covid-19 pandemic, funeral services are private under the direction of Spotswood Funeral Home.
Donations honoring Barbara's memory may be made to the at www.dementiasociety.org.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 1 to May 3, 2020