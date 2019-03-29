Services
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 363-1987
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Holy Redeemer Church
133 Amboy Road
Matawan, NJ
View Map
Resources
Barbara "Nancy" Jadus


1937 - 2019
Barbara "Nancy" Jadus Obituary
Barbara "Nancy" Jadus

Lakewood - Barbara "Nancy" Jadus, age 82, of Lakewood, New Jersey passed away on Thursday March 28, 2019. Barbara was born January 21, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY, raised in Linden and Clark, NJ before moving to Old Bridge for 62 years and finally settling in Lakewood, NJ. Mrs. Jadus worked as a cook for over 30 years for the Old Bridge Board of Education. She was an avid communicant of the Most Holy Redeemer Church of Matawan, NJ. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister and will be greatly missed by all.

Mrs. Jadus is survived by her husband of 62 years, John, sons, David Jadus and his wife Angela and Paul Jadus and his wife Christine. grandchildren, David Jadus, Danielle Jones and her husband Nathan, Rachel Jadus and her fiancée Olajuwon Williams, Emily Van Houten and her husband Norman and Kellie Jadus, great grandchildren, Andrew, Christina, and Skylar, brother, Robert Parkinson and his wife Eileen, nephew, Robert Parkinson and his wife Eileen and niece, Enid Parkinson and her partner Donald Ogburn.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 3-7PM at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10AM at the Most Holy Redeemer Church 133 Amboy Road, Matawan, NJ 07747. Interment will take place at St. Gertrude's Cemetery, Colonia, NJ.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Jadus family.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 29, 2019
