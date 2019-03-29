|
Barbara "Nancy" Jadus
Lakewood - Barbara "Nancy" Jadus, age 82, of Lakewood, New Jersey passed away on Thursday March 28, 2019. Barbara was born January 21, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY, raised in Linden and Clark, NJ before moving to Old Bridge for 62 years and finally settling in Lakewood, NJ. Mrs. Jadus worked as a cook for over 30 years for the Old Bridge Board of Education. She was an avid communicant of the Most Holy Redeemer Church of Matawan, NJ. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister and will be greatly missed by all.
Mrs. Jadus is survived by her husband of 62 years, John, sons, David Jadus and his wife Angela and Paul Jadus and his wife Christine. grandchildren, David Jadus, Danielle Jones and her husband Nathan, Rachel Jadus and her fiancée Olajuwon Williams, Emily Van Houten and her husband Norman and Kellie Jadus, great grandchildren, Andrew, Christina, and Skylar, brother, Robert Parkinson and his wife Eileen, nephew, Robert Parkinson and his wife Eileen and niece, Enid Parkinson and her partner Donald Ogburn.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 3-7PM at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10AM at the Most Holy Redeemer Church 133 Amboy Road, Matawan, NJ 07747. Interment will take place at St. Gertrude's Cemetery, Colonia, NJ.
