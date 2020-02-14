|
Barbara Jean Christensen
Edison - Barbara Jean Christensen 80, of Edison, entered into eternal rest February 10, 2020 in Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center in Edison. She was born in New Brunswick and has resided in Edison for the past 45 years.
Barbara is survived by her husband Melvin John Christensen, her children Karen Jean Christensen and Kenneth John Christensen both of Edison, and her brother Walter John Ezyske Jr. of Metuchen.
Private services were entrusted to the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020