Barbara (Revens) Keelan
Little Compton, RI - Barbara (Revens) Keelan, 91, of Little Compton, RI, passed away on February 14th, 2019, in Sykesville, MD.
Barbara was born on February 26, 1927, in West Barrington, RI, to the late John and Bridget (Kelly) Revens. She was graduated from Leander R. Peck School in Barrington in 1945 and was employed by Tilden-Thurber Jewelers in Providence and The Children's Store in Clinton, NJ. After raising her family in NJ, Barbara returned to RI, settling in Little Compton. An illness made it necessary for her to spend her final years near family in MD.
Barbara's family was the center of her life, and she enjoyed hosting their beach vacations at her Little Compton house. She enjoyed gardening and reading, and she was a congregant of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Little Compton.
Barbara is survived by son Kevin (Ann) Keelan of Clyde, NC; daughter Kerry (Bart) Rhea of Flemington, NJ; son Thomas (Pamela) Keelan of Marriottsville, MD; and daughter Judith (Daniel) Joffe of Huntsville, AL. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; her closest cousin, John C. Revens Jr. of Warwick, RI; 2 nieces in GA; and a nephew in FL.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas, in 2005. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Dorothy Mello and Margaret Leckner, and nephew Gary Kurrell.
Fern Acres Funeral Home, 72 Willow Avenue Little Compton, RI, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 17, 2019