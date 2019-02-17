Services
Fern Acres Funeral Home
72 Willow Ave
Little Compton, RI 02837
(401) 635-4757
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Keelan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara (Revens) Keelan


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara (Revens) Keelan Obituary
Barbara (Revens) Keelan

Little Compton, RI - Barbara (Revens) Keelan, 91, of Little Compton, RI, passed away on February 14th, 2019, in Sykesville, MD.

Barbara was born on February 26, 1927, in West Barrington, RI, to the late John and Bridget (Kelly) Revens. She was graduated from Leander R. Peck School in Barrington in 1945 and was employed by Tilden-Thurber Jewelers in Providence and The Children's Store in Clinton, NJ. After raising her family in NJ, Barbara returned to RI, settling in Little Compton. An illness made it necessary for her to spend her final years near family in MD.

Barbara's family was the center of her life, and she enjoyed hosting their beach vacations at her Little Compton house. She enjoyed gardening and reading, and she was a congregant of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Little Compton.

Barbara is survived by son Kevin (Ann) Keelan of Clyde, NC; daughter Kerry (Bart) Rhea of Flemington, NJ; son Thomas (Pamela) Keelan of Marriottsville, MD; and daughter Judith (Daniel) Joffe of Huntsville, AL. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; her closest cousin, John C. Revens Jr. of Warwick, RI; 2 nieces in GA; and a nephew in FL.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas, in 2005. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Dorothy Mello and Margaret Leckner, and nephew Gary Kurrell.

Fern Acres Funeral Home, 72 Willow Avenue Little Compton, RI, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.