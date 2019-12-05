Services
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
(908) 561-8000
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
Resources
Barbara L. Boosman

Barbara L. Boosman Obituary
Barbara L. Boosman

Formerly of South Plainfield - Barbara L. (Lambertson) Boosmann, 85, passed away on December 4, 2019 at Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin. Born in South Amboy to the late Burk and Emma (Richard) Lambertson, Barbara had lived in South Plainfield prior to retiring to Long Beach Island in 1990.

Barbara was extremely proud to be a Registered Nurse, and retired as Head Nurse in Labor and Delivery at Muhlenberg Regional Medical Center, formerly in Plainfield. She enjoyed cooking and reading, was an avid NY Mets fan but her true love in life was spending time with her family.

Predeceased by her sister Jeanne Kelly and son-in-law Robert Whitefleet, Barbara leaves behind her loving and devoted family; husband Frederick J. with whom she joined hands in marriage with in 1956, children; Barbara Whitefleet of South Plainfield, Frederick Jr. and his wife Eileen of Branchburg and Nancy Knigge and her husband Glenn of New Egypt, seven grandchildren; Erin and husband Dan, Allison and husband Pedro, Taylor, William, Morgan, Matthew and Sandra and great-granddaughter Liana. She also leaves behind her brother Burk Lambertson of South Amboy as well as many extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held in the McCriskin-Gustafson Home for Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 beginning at 10:00 am.

A religious service and eulogies will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10:30 am followed by burial at Holy Redeemer Cemetery in South Plainfield.

Memorial donations sent to the () would be appreciated. To send the Boosmann family online condolences, please visit www.McCriskinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
