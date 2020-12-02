1/1
Barbara Lorainne "Bj" Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Lorainne "BJ" Johnson

Piscataway - Barbara Lorainne "BJ" Johnson was born on November 24th, 1942 in Metuchen, NJ to Ruth Isabella and Percy Greene, Sr. Shortly thereafter, the family relocated to Piscataway, NJ, where Barbara would spend the rest of her life. She graduated from Piscataway High School Class of 1960. Barbara was a charter member of North Stelton AME, where she was a church nurse, a Sunday School teacher, and part of the mass choir. Her church plays were memorable, well rehearsed, and impeccably costumed retellings of Bible stories, which considered the details of scriptural teachings in compelling ways. She collected costumes for these pageants throughout the years, never failing to turn her sharp eye towards each young actor's felt ensemble and snip any hanging threads. Her fellow Sunday School teachers noted her passion for theater, poetry, and prose and talent for leadership. Barbara was hard-working and independent. She worked in the Registrar's Office at Rutgers University for over 25 years before retiring in 1997. She was not retired for long, quickly taking a position at Kohl's department store, and later Paychecks. Her work, whether as part of her career or in her community, supported her active, inquisitive mind. She is predeceased by her parents, Ruth Isabella Greene and Percy Greene. She is survived by her daughter, Lynore Ruth Johnson of Piscataway, NJ, one grandchild, Cyrée Jarelle Johnson of Brooklyn, NY, two step grandchildren, Howard V. Henry Jr. & Sadiki Henry of Piscataway, NJ, two brothers, Elmer Leroy Greene of Ocala, FL & Percy Bernard Greene of Somerset, NJ, one aunt, Bernice Perea, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Barbara will be remembered for her keen fashion sense, her commitment to her family, and her radiant spirit.

A walk thru viewing will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 from 9am to 11am at the North Stelton AME Church 123 Craig Ave. Piscataway, NJ 08854. The funeral service will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Buckland Funeral Home Somerville, NJ.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckland Funeral Home
10 W End Ave
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 218-0281
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buckland Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved