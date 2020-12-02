Barbara Lorainne "BJ" Johnson



Piscataway - Barbara Lorainne "BJ" Johnson was born on November 24th, 1942 in Metuchen, NJ to Ruth Isabella and Percy Greene, Sr. Shortly thereafter, the family relocated to Piscataway, NJ, where Barbara would spend the rest of her life. She graduated from Piscataway High School Class of 1960. Barbara was a charter member of North Stelton AME, where she was a church nurse, a Sunday School teacher, and part of the mass choir. Her church plays were memorable, well rehearsed, and impeccably costumed retellings of Bible stories, which considered the details of scriptural teachings in compelling ways. She collected costumes for these pageants throughout the years, never failing to turn her sharp eye towards each young actor's felt ensemble and snip any hanging threads. Her fellow Sunday School teachers noted her passion for theater, poetry, and prose and talent for leadership. Barbara was hard-working and independent. She worked in the Registrar's Office at Rutgers University for over 25 years before retiring in 1997. She was not retired for long, quickly taking a position at Kohl's department store, and later Paychecks. Her work, whether as part of her career or in her community, supported her active, inquisitive mind. She is predeceased by her parents, Ruth Isabella Greene and Percy Greene. She is survived by her daughter, Lynore Ruth Johnson of Piscataway, NJ, one grandchild, Cyrée Jarelle Johnson of Brooklyn, NY, two step grandchildren, Howard V. Henry Jr. & Sadiki Henry of Piscataway, NJ, two brothers, Elmer Leroy Greene of Ocala, FL & Percy Bernard Greene of Somerset, NJ, one aunt, Bernice Perea, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Barbara will be remembered for her keen fashion sense, her commitment to her family, and her radiant spirit.



A walk thru viewing will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 from 9am to 11am at the North Stelton AME Church 123 Craig Ave. Piscataway, NJ 08854. The funeral service will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Buckland Funeral Home Somerville, NJ.









