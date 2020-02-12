|
|
Barbara Lupinski
Middlesex - Barbara Lupinski, 68, passed away on February 9, 2020 at Somerset Valley Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Bridgewater. Born in New Brunswick to the late Edmund and Sue (Russo) Lupinski, Barbara lived in New Brunswick and Cherry Hill prior to living in Middlesex.
She retired as a personal assistant with Johnson & Johnson in New Brunswick. Prior to, Barbara worked for Rutgers University where she was shop steward for the Food Science Department. Barbara had a love for cooking, baking, making stained glass items and enjoyed flowers, especially the idea of a garden.
Her many hobbies also included needle craft, crocheting, crafting, cross stitching, embroidery, word puzzles and she thoroughly loved to relax. Barbara loved her pets, starting with the family's pet during her childhood, a beagle named Snoopy. She also had two cats, Hanzel and Gretel, and then a few more dogs Mugsy, Daisy, Noodle, that she found through pet rescues. She also fed the birds and squirrels.
Barbara leaves behind her sisters; Linda Lupinski of Middlesex, June Halovanic and her husband Ron of Grove City, PA, nieces; Ronda Smucz and Joe of Merrimack, NH, Heather Althouse and Jed of Zelienople, PA, Wendy Sullivan and John of Dracut, MA and Amanda Bausher and Andrew of Orlando, FL. She is also survived by five great nephews; Peter, Alex, James, Luca and Nico as well as five great nieces; Anna, Abby, Katherine, Susan and Alaina.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm. On Monday, February 17, 2020, family and friends may gather to the funeral home at 9:00 am followed by a 10:00 am funeral mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Middlesex.
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:00 am, Barbara will be laid to rest in the family plot of Bound Brook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations sent to the Somerset Regional Animal Shelter, 100 Commons Way, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 would be appreciated.
Please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com to send online condolences to the Lupinski family.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020