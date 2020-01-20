|
Barbara Lyngholm Bergson
Monroe Twp. - Barbara Helen Bergson-Lyngholm age 60 entered into eternal rest on Jan.19, 2020 with her family at her side. Barbara was born in Jersey City and lived in Fords and Monroe Twp.
Barbara was pre-deceased by her parents, Thomas (Rocky) and Helen Lyngholm. Surviving are her children Jennifer Bergson of Chicago, IL and Lauren Bergson of Monroe Twp. Her sister Debra Eckels, her husband Dennis of Lavallette and their children, Patrick Eckels and his wife Kristina of Wood-Ridge and Brian Eckels of NYC. Her brothers, Thomas Lyngholm of Fords, Mark Lyngholm and his wife Donna of Somerset/Cape May. Family services are private.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020