Jamesburg - Barbara M. Daniel departed this life Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Barbara was born in Jamesburg NJ on May 1, 1934 where she was a lifelong resident. She is predeceased by her husband Hubert Daniel; parents, Mary Conover Freer McPherson and Robert McPherson; brothers, Norman Freer, Charles Freer, Richard Freer, Ernest Freer and Allison McPherson; sisters, Clara Schank, Henrietta Baskerville, Phyllis Freer, Mary Young, Florence Warren, Helen Robinson, and Alethia Major. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Chris Daniel; daughter Robin Daniel Smith; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Daniel; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends. Viewing begins at 10am on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Mt Ararat Missionary Baptist Church, 20 State St., Monroe Twp. NJ (GPS address: 22 Ives Court, Monroe Twp. NJ). Funeral follows at 11am. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Service.
