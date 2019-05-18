|
Barbara M. Shotyk
Columbia - Barbara M. Shotyk, 86 passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Clover Rest Home in Columbia, NJ. She was born in Brooklyn, NY the daughter of the late John and Inez Hartigan. Mrs. Shotyk was a resident of Columbia, NJ for the past three years. Prior to that she was a resident of Piscataway, NJ for over 20 years. She was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family. Mrs. Shotyk was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was predeceased by her husband Edward Shotyk in 2010 and by her daughter-in-law Tabitha Shotyk in 2018. She is survived by her loving daughters Sandra G. Cottrell and her husband Joseph of Lake St. Louis, Missouri and Diana Shotyk of Washington, NJ and by her dear son Douglas Shotyk of Piscataway, NJ and by her two sisters Zelma Hurley of Uniontown, Pa. and Velma Masi and her husband Frank of Uniontown, Pa.. She is also survived by her seven cherished grandchildren Jessica Maciel and her husband Gabriel, Alexander Cottrell, Kristen Cottrell, Bethany Adams and her husband Kyle, Kenneth Shotyk and his wife Adrianna, Katie Shotyk and Jacqueline Shotyk and by her two great-grandchildren Aria Maciel and Jayda Maciel. The viewing will be on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM at the Ketusky Funeral Home, 1310 Brooks Blvd., Manville, NJ. Viewing will also take place on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 9 to 10 AM followed by a 10:00 AM Funeral Service at the Funeral Home conducted by Father James Badeaux of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough, NJ. The family would ask that you please consider donating to the American Parkinson Disease Association in lieu of flowers. A donation can be made through the APDA website http://www.apdaparkinson.org or by phone.
Published in Courier News on May 18, 2019