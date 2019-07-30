|
Barbara Muska
Edison - Barbara Muska 84, formerly of Carteret, died on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Kindred -Rahway Hospital. She was born and raised in Carteret, then moved to Edison. She was a parishioner of St. Elias Byzantine Catholic Church in Carteret. Barbara retired from St. Mary's Hospital in Passaic, as an Operating Room Supervisor. She enjoyed spending time with her three grandchildren, summering in Cape May and winters in Vermont.
Barbara is predeceased by her husband, Michael A. Muska and is survived by her daughters, Christine Little and her husband, Tim and Kathleen Quint and her husband, Michael; her son, Richard Muska and his wife, Amy; and her three grandchildren, Kevin, Veronica and Carly.
Divine Liturgy will be on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Elias Byzantine Catholic Church in Carteret, followed by private Interment. Donations in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959 would be appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 30, 2019