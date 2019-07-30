Services
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-5715
Liturgy
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Elias Byzantine Catholic Church
Carteret, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Muska
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Muska

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Muska Obituary
Barbara Muska

Edison - Barbara Muska 84, formerly of Carteret, died on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Kindred -Rahway Hospital. She was born and raised in Carteret, then moved to Edison. She was a parishioner of St. Elias Byzantine Catholic Church in Carteret. Barbara retired from St. Mary's Hospital in Passaic, as an Operating Room Supervisor. She enjoyed spending time with her three grandchildren, summering in Cape May and winters in Vermont.

Barbara is predeceased by her husband, Michael A. Muska and is survived by her daughters, Christine Little and her husband, Tim and Kathleen Quint and her husband, Michael; her son, Richard Muska and his wife, Amy; and her three grandchildren, Kevin, Veronica and Carly.

Divine Liturgy will be on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Elias Byzantine Catholic Church in Carteret, followed by private Interment. Donations in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959 would be appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now