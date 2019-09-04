|
Barbara Pozai
Sayreville - Barbara Balon Pozai, age 78 of Parlin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 1, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Barbara is the daughter of Anna Balon Wojtaszek and John Balon Sr., sister of John Balon Jr., and step daughter of Walter Wojtaszek, all who are waiting for her in heaven.
Barbara is survived by her loving and devoted husband Peter, her four blessed children and their spouses Lisa Marchese and Robert, Michael Pozai and Lisa, Michele Pozai Sinka, and Kristen Pozai. She is the proud grandmother of Anna and Julia Marchese, Matthew and Lindsey Pozai and Tara and Jenna Sinka.
Barbara made Sayreville more beautiful one hairdo at a time, serving her community as a hairdresser and owner of Sugar 'N Spice Coiffeurs. In her spare time, you could find her at OLV and St. Stan's Bingo, her favorite activity.
Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her beautiful smile and easy going, pleasant personality will be deeply missed.
Funeral services will be Thursday 9:00am from the Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main St. with a 9:30am funeral mass to follow at Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville. Burial will take place at New Calvary Cemetery in Parlin.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Wednesday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation www.alzinfo.org
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 4, 2019