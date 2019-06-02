|
|
Barbara Richards Arkis
formerly of Sayreville - Barbara Richards Arkis, age 87, formerly of Sayreville, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at The Willows in Holmdel, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Newark, she had lived in Sayreville for 42 years before moving to Cheesequake Village in 2003. She was most recently retired from the Sayreville Board of Education as a substitute in the business office. She was a communicant of St. Bernadette's RC Church in Parlin. Barbara had a very active social life. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, taking exercise classes and country line dancing.
She is predeceased by her husband John in 1994 and her sister Patricia Caridad.
Surviving are her loving daughters Nancy Bryan-Ashwell and her husband Colin, Lynn Arkis, Janet Frank and her husband Barry Christine Strandberg and her husband Bill, 11 cherished grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, her brother Bill Richards, and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Monday from 5 pm to 9 pm.
Funeral services will be Tuesday 8:45 am from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane Parlin with a 9:30 am mass to follow at St. Bernadette's RC Church in Parlin. Burial will take place at New Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's name may be made to the 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601
Published in Home News Tribune on June 2, 2019