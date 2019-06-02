Services
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
8:45 AM
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Bernadette's RC Church
Parlin, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Arkis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Richards Arkis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Richards Arkis Obituary
Barbara Richards Arkis

formerly of Sayreville - Barbara Richards Arkis, age 87, formerly of Sayreville, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at The Willows in Holmdel, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Newark, she had lived in Sayreville for 42 years before moving to Cheesequake Village in 2003. She was most recently retired from the Sayreville Board of Education as a substitute in the business office. She was a communicant of St. Bernadette's RC Church in Parlin. Barbara had a very active social life. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, taking exercise classes and country line dancing.

She is predeceased by her husband John in 1994 and her sister Patricia Caridad.

Surviving are her loving daughters Nancy Bryan-Ashwell and her husband Colin, Lynn Arkis, Janet Frank and her husband Barry Christine Strandberg and her husband Bill, 11 cherished grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, her brother Bill Richards, and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be Monday from 5 pm to 9 pm.

Funeral services will be Tuesday 8:45 am from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane Parlin with a 9:30 am mass to follow at St. Bernadette's RC Church in Parlin. Burial will take place at New Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbara's name may be made to the 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601

Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements may be found at www.spezzifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now