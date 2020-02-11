Services
Barbara Richdale Buzby
Barbara Richdale Buzby

Somerville - Barbara Richdale Buzby, 98, died February 9, 2020. Barbara was predeceased by her husband William R. Buzby. Surviving are her two sons, William Jr. and his wife Mary, James and his wife Patricia, a daughter Margaret "Peggy" Gerrish and her husband John, seven grandchildren, Kelly, Sara, Erin, Leah, Colleen, Robin and Patrick.

Services will be 10:30am Saturday, February 15, 2020 beginning with a visitation at 9:30am at Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville. Interment will follow at New Cemetery in Somerville. To send condolences to the family, visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
