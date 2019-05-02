Services
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ
Woodbridge Twp. - Barbara Rose Celentano,90, of the Menlo Park Terrace section of Woodbridge Twp., passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the Roosevelt Care Center in Edison.

Born in Newark and, formerly of Kearny, she had resided in Menlo Park Terrace since 1958.

She was a retired nursery school teacher for the Centenary Nursery School in Metuchen and a long-time member of the Centenary United Methodist Church in Metuchen.

Barbara leaves behind her beloved husband of 64 years, Robert Celentano, her two daughters; Elaine Celentano Levy and her husband, Ethan Levy of Tenafly and Gloria Celentano and her husband Jay Stafford, of Lakewood and her three grandchildren; Michael and Evan Budalich and Esther Rose Levy.

Visitation will be on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 4 pm to 7 pm, at the Flynn and Son Funeral

Home, 23 Ford Ave. Fords, NJ 08863.

Funeral services will begin on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at a time to be announced, at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, interment will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Metuchen.

For directions or to send flowers or condolences, visit flynnfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 2, 2019
