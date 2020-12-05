1/
Barbara S. (Checkowski) Palughi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara S. (Checkowski) Palughi

Carteret - Barbara S. (Checkowski) Palughi, 81, of Carteret died Friday, December 4, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. Born in Jersey City, she lived in Carteret for the past 57 years. She worked as a supervisor at Crown Publishing in Avenel for many years. Barbara was a communicant of St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret and was a member of the Servants of Mary and active with the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters, the Columbiettes and participated in the Arts and Crafts at the library in Carteret.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Frank (Jr.) Palughi; two sons, Frank Palughi and his wife, Judy, of Fairhaven; Steven Palughi and his girlfriend, Tammy, of Woodbridge; her daughter, Linda Palughi of Carteret; and her grandchildren, Sara and Michael Palughi and Jennifer and Jeffrey Pino. Also survived by her brothers, Anthony and his wife, Eileen; George and his wife, Judy; and Stanley and his wife, Elaine; her cousin, Irene Lehahan, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will take place Tuesday at the Rumpf Funeral Home, 21 Locust Street, Carteret. We meet at the funeral home at 10 AM and begin leaving at 10:30 for an 11:00 Mass at St. Joseph Church, 55 High Street, Carteret. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. Visitation will be Monday 3:00 to 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Association.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Rumpf Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Rumpf Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
8
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rumpf Funeral Home
21 Locust St
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-6222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rumpf Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved