Barbara S. (Checkowski) Palughi



Carteret - Barbara S. (Checkowski) Palughi, 81, of Carteret died Friday, December 4, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. Born in Jersey City, she lived in Carteret for the past 57 years. She worked as a supervisor at Crown Publishing in Avenel for many years. Barbara was a communicant of St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret and was a member of the Servants of Mary and active with the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters, the Columbiettes and participated in the Arts and Crafts at the library in Carteret.



She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Frank (Jr.) Palughi; two sons, Frank Palughi and his wife, Judy, of Fairhaven; Steven Palughi and his girlfriend, Tammy, of Woodbridge; her daughter, Linda Palughi of Carteret; and her grandchildren, Sara and Michael Palughi and Jennifer and Jeffrey Pino. Also survived by her brothers, Anthony and his wife, Eileen; George and his wife, Judy; and Stanley and his wife, Elaine; her cousin, Irene Lehahan, and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will take place Tuesday at the Rumpf Funeral Home, 21 Locust Street, Carteret. We meet at the funeral home at 10 AM and begin leaving at 10:30 for an 11:00 Mass at St. Joseph Church, 55 High Street, Carteret. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. Visitation will be Monday 3:00 to 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Association.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store