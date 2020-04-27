|
Barbara Stack
Perth Amboy - Barbara Stack, 76, of Perth Amboy, passed away April 25, 2020 at JFK Medical Center, Edison due to complications from the Corona virus. Born and raised in Perth Amboy, she was a lifelong resident. She was a graduate of Perth Amboy High School. After graduating from Temple University where she received her RN specializing in OBGYN, she was a maternity nurse for St. Peters Hospital in South Amboy, and Rahway Hospital. Barbara then completed her Bachelor of Science degree in the study of Science and teaching. She went on to be a school nurse for the Collier School for special need students in Marlboro Township. Barbara was the type of nurse that loved all her patients and students. She retired in 2016 after 20 years. She was also a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Perth Amboy for forty-six years. She was committed and faithful in a variety of ministries including: Vestry, Parish Council, Mother's Guild and Christian Education. Barbara was also an active member of the Kearny Cottage, Friends of the Library, the Women's Club and the Historical Association of Perth Amboy.
Barbara's generosity was lavished upon all of God's creatures: children, adults, and animals alike. She created her own version of "meals on wheels" for those in need. She provided medical treatment and food for abandoned cats and supported the SPCA. Her love of reading led to the distribution of books to children of all ages and she knitted and crocheted sweaters, shawls, and throws for all her family and friends, she even made hats and scarves for sailors on board ships because there was a need. She was a woman of strong faith, a kind, opinionated, thoughtful person with an infectious laugh.
Barbara was proceeded in death by her parents, Mr. Richard and Mrs. Violet Stack of Perth Amboy.
Barbara is survived by her sister, Patricia Stack and her brother Richard H. Stack, Jr. (Patricia) and nieces Jillian Peralta (Ryan) and children, Abigail, Joseph, Kelly and Megan Stack (Jake Spiering), cousins, friends and many more who will dearly miss her.
Private services have been entrusted to Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 424 East Ave., Perth Amboy, NJ because of the Corona virus. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to St. Peters Episcopal 188 Rector St. Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020