Somerville - Dr. Barbara Vail Hollandt M.D., 77, died August 4, 2020. Barbara was born and raised in Ilion, New York and formerly of Scotch Plains before moving to Somerville in 1980. She first attended Cornell University and worked at ESSO Research and Engineering Company. Barbara then went back to school and graduated from Seton Hall University in 1972. She continued her education at Rutgers University Medical School where she earned her Medical Degree in Psychiatry. Barbara was self employed as a Child Psychiatry in Somerville for 20 years. She was a former member of the First Baptist Church in Somerville and a member of the American Medical Association.
Dr. Barbara Vail Hollandt was a very complicated person, with extraordinary qualities, who had the type of impact on people's lives, which could hardly put into a few words. She was a doctor, an engineer, a salutatorian, a die-hard NY Yankees fan, a world traveler, a pilot, an avid reader of mystery novels, and a mother to Jenn da Silva Rowe and Karl da Silva Hollandt. As a psychiatrist in the 80s, she specialized in treating young adults with eating disorders, which was a true passion of hers as she impacted many lives with her work. At her best, she was a brilliant, loving, and sensitive soul that won people over with her kindness and easily-triggered laughter. She preached listing, exploring, maintaining curiosity, and always striving to understand others. Dr. Hollandt was also a survivor of personal trauma and lived a fair amount of her day-to-day life battling mental illness. These attributes weighed heavy on her, and contributed to her complicated and sometimes volatile nature.
In the end, she was a staunch advocate for mental health patients, victims of trauma, and for those who felt helpless and often stigmatized. She was a brilliant woman with a passion for culture and knowledge, and in many ways, her children are an extension of the best qualities she possessed. As she transitions away from her earthly self, her children hope she continues to find peace in the next realm, allowing her to exist as her best self without any interruption.
She is predeceased by her husband Jose Palma da Silva who passed away in 1989 and her brother Robert Hollandt in 2012.
Surviving are her son Karl Hollandt and his wife Lili and her daughter Jenn DaSilva Rowe and her husband Brian.
