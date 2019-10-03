|
|
Barry D. Levine
Plains, GA - Barry D. Levine, 74, of Plains, GA formerly of Highland Park, NJ and Albany, GA died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, GA. Born in New Brunswick, Mr. Levine lived in Highland Park until moving to Georgia in 1997.
A graduate of Highland Park High School, he attended C. W. Post College and Kean University, majoring in elementary education.
He was employed as the sports editor from 1965-68 for the Sentinel Publications, East Brunswick; sport writers/columnist 1977-81 for the News Tribune and sport writer/columnist 1969-1989 for the Home News. He was also a sport writer and copy editor for Albany Herald, Albany, GA. He also wrote an entertainment column, "The Old Rocker" for the newspaper. Barry served as Recreational Director for Highland Park 1975-84; served on Highland Park Recreation Commission Advisory Board 1985-87 and was elected a member of the Highland Park Board of Education in 1979 serving until 1986.
Mr. Levine coached recreation baseball teams in Highland Park for many years and was the organizer and director of Home News Junior & Senior Baseball Leagues. He also wrote numerous books on baseball.
Mr. Levine was named "Alumnus of the Year" by Highland Park High School in 1982. He was a longtime member of NJ Sports Writer's Association and served on the organization's Board of Trustees and as Board Secretary of Baseball Writers Association of America.
Son of the late Jerome and Mollie Levine, he is survived by his sister and brother-in-law: Madeline and Charles Berman, of Monroe Township and his nephews, Allan and David Berman.
Graveside funeral services will be held today, (Thursday,) at 10:30 am in the Van Liew Cemetery, North Brunswick under the direction of the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ.
Memorial contributions in Barry's name may be made to either The Derek Jeter Turn-2 Foundation, Inc., helping children and teenagers fight alcohol and drug abuse, 215 Park Avenue So., Suite 1905, NY, NY 10003 or National Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 1480 US Hwy 9 North, Suite 301, Woodbridge, NJ 07095.
It was Barry's request that any of his longtime friends go out and have a good dinner in his memory and remember the good times.
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 3, 2019