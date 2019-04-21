|
|
Barry Isakoff
East Brunswick - Barry Isakoff of East Brunswick, NJ, passed away at age 75, on April 17, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.
He is survived by his wife, of 29 years, Arlene (Silverman) Isakoff; sons, Steven Isakoff and Michael Isakoff; step-daughter, Michelle Solomon; step-son, Scott Solomon; daughter-in-laws, Sherri Spear and Maureen Kennedy; son-in-law, Jonathon Aronoff; sister, Marilyn and her husband, Jerry Edelman; brother-in-law, Louis Silverman and his wife, Ava; the mother of his sons, Susan (Kaminowitz) Isakoff Berlin and her husband, William; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, and his 8 grandchildren who were the absolute joys of his life: Grayson, Dylan, Emma, Jake, William, Benjamin, Katelin, and Lily.
Barry was born on July 14, 1943, in Brooklyn, NY, to parents Miriam (Levine) and Morris Isakoff who both emigrated as children from Russia in the early 1900s. After graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School in Brooklyn, Barry entered City College night courses, but had to leave after 1 year to start working to support his family. After starting his own family, he moved to Marlboro, NJ, in the 1970s, then Freehold, NJ. He married his beloved wife Arlene in 1990, and moved to Staten Island, finally settling in East Brunswick, NJ.
For most of his career he worked in the men's clothing business. He loved being a menswear salesman, establishing long and close friendships with many of his clients and fellow salesmen. He spent most of his career with Block Industries and loved taking his kids to the main offices in the Empire State Building and to his office and showroom in the Men's Merchandise Mart in Clark where he knew everybody.
In the era before SUVs, he was known for his Lincoln Town Car which was absurdly big but the only car that had enough trunk space to hold all of the sample cases he had to schlep from store to store. When he retired from the wholesale side, he tried his hand at retail partnering with his friend and client Stan to open a men's clothing store in Kearney, NJ.
Over the years he became interested in so many hobbies including his love of tropical salt water fish, his inexplicable love of pet birds, building model trains, slot car racing, vegetable gardening, photography, gadgets, and target range practice. He especially loved walks and dinners and bike rides along the boardwalks of the Jersey Shore with Arlene. He loved his children and step children, but nothing compared to his love of his grandchildren, whom he called religiously every Sunday. Barry will always be remembered by all of those who knew and loved him for his enthusiasm for his hobbies, his love of his family and being a kind and generous man.
Funeral services were entrusted to Mount Sinai Memorial Chapels, East Brunswick, NJ. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.msmc.us. Donations in Barry's memory may be made to the at www.diabetes.org/donate/
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019