|
|
Bartley M. Howley III
Somerset - Bartley M. Howley, 75, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Parker Home in Somerset, New Jersey.
Mr. Howley was born October 21, 1943 in New River, North Carolina to the late Bartley Jr. and Grace (Size) Howley. Bart grew up in Highland Park; he relocated to Flemington and then to East Brunswick; before settling in Somerset.
Bart earned his Bachelors Degree of Science at Monmouth University and his Masters Degree from Seton Hall University. He started his career at Johnson and Johnson as a Production Supervisor. He then was employed by American Home Products; known today as Wyeth. He retired from Weyth as Vice President of Engineering. Bart was a parishioner at St. Matthias Church in Somerset, where he was a Eucharistic Minister. He spent much of his free time volunteering for various organizations, such as the church and youth sports programs with his children. In his down time, Bart was an avid golfer and loved to travel, especially to Hawaii.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Marie Howley of Somerset; his sons, Bartley and his wife Christina of Washington, NJ and John and his wife Blaine of Perkasie, PA; his brother, Peter and his wife Ann of Massachusetts; his sisters, Jean and her husband Leonard Ciarmoli of NY and Barbara and her husband Joseph Wright of Somerset; his five grandchildren, Jessica, Nicole, William, Max, Gabriella and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may visit on Sunday, from 2:00 to 5:00 P.M. at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ 08873.
A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, July 22nd, 2019 at St. Matthias Church. Committal services will follow at Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 20, 2019