|
|
Father Basil M. Rakaczky
Perth Amboy - The Very Reverend Father Basil M. Rakaczky, O.S.B.M., pastor emeritus of St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church in Perth Amboy, died on April 9, 2019, at age 88, in Máriapócs, Hungary.
Father Basil, as he was widely known, was born Matthew in 1931 to John Rakaczky and Anna Csontos in the village of Múcsony, Hungary. He was educated first in Múcsony, then in the Hungarian cities of Miskolc, Hajdúdorog, Eger, and Nyíregyháza, and finally the eternal city of Rome.
He entered Order of St. Basil the Great on May 12, 1948 at Máriapócs. By 1950, Hungary's then-Communist government liquidated the nation's Religious Orders, resulting in Father Basil transferring to the Roman Catholic Seminary in Eger and then the Greek Catholic Seminary in Nyíregyháza. Still a member of the Basilian Order, though, in July 1952 the Communist government forced his bishop, Bishop Dudas, to expel Rakaczky from the seminary. Father Basil was drafted into the Hungarian army in 1952, and in 1956 was directed by his bishop to proceed to Rome for the completion of his studies. In December 1956, amidst Soviet occupation of Hungary, martial law, and an otherwise extremely tense time in the nation, Father Basil escaped Hungary along with another Basilian monk, by crossing the dangerous and ice-cold Rába river into Austria under the cover of darkness and amidst machine gun fire. Father Basil made his way to Rome where he completed his studies, was ordained to the holy priesthood on June 29, 1960 by Archbishop Ivan Buchko, and received his licentiate in sacred theology in 1961.
Father's Basil's ministry to Byzantine Catholics across the Atlantic began in the early 1960s, first in Canada for a brief time and thereafter in the United States. By March 1964, he and two other Basilian monks, Fathers Joseph J. Erdei and Stephen J. Skinta, had established a monastic community in Matawan, NJ with Father Basil serving as the monastery's first superior. In February 1974, Fr. Basil was appointed pastor of St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church in Perth Amboy where he would serve as pastor for approximately three and a half decades. He considered his time spent at St. Michael's as the summit of his experience as a priest.
In 1991, after the fall of Communism, Father Basil returned to his native Hungary for 3 years to assist in the transition and to teach, but then returned to America in the mid-1990s to resume his role as pastor of St. Michael's which he served until late 2009. He spent the last ten years of his life in Máriapócs, Hungary where he continued his ministry and received pilgrims and worshipers at Hungary's national shrine.
On both sides of the Atlantic, he is lovingly remembered as a holy preacher, a pious priest, and especially as a holy confessor. Well attended vigil and funeral services concluding with a Pontifical Divine Liturgy in Máriapócs, Hungary and interment in the monastic section of the Máriapócs Cemetery were held on April 24th and 25th, 2019.
A Pontifical Divine Liturgy of remembrance and for the repose of Father Basil's soul will take place on Sunday June 2, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. at St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church in Perth Amboy.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 30, 2019