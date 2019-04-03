Services
Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Rd
Middlesex, NJ 08846
(732) 968-3377
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Rd
Middlesex, NJ 08846
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Rd
Middlesex, NJ 08846
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Rd
Middlesex, NJ 08846
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church
Middlesex, NJ
Middlesex - Beatrice A. (Cino) Dessino, 88, surrounded by her loving family passed away on April 1, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. Born in Newark to the late Vincent and Rose (Buscarino) Cino, Beatrice was a resident of Middlesex for over fifty years.

As a homemaker, Beatrice loved spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. An avid NY Yankees fan, she also enjoyed cooking shows, watching soap operas and belonged to Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Middlesex.

Predeceased by her husband Stephen in 2003 and siblings; Angela, Ignatius and Al, Beatrice leaves behind her sons; Stephen, Michael (Denise) and Robert (Corilyn) all of Middlesex and daughter Salliann Anderson (Roger) of Green Brook. She is also survived by her siblings; Carmella Picone of Nutley, Rosemarie Pisani of Middletown, Lillian Monterosa (Michael) of Bridgewater, Josephine Petruzzi (Paul) of West Caldwell and Peter Cino (Shirley) of Jackson, ten grandchildren; Joseph, Brittany, Michael, Giovanna, Danielle, Christopher and Samantha Dessino and Stephen, Allyssa and Derek Anderson along with two great-grandchildren Lacey and Isabella.

Visitation will be held in Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846 on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 4-8 pm and on Thursday, April 4, 2019 beginning at 9:00 am.

Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, April 4, 2019 beginning 9:30 am followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Middlesex. At the request of the family, cremation will be held privately.

To send the Dessino family condolences, please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 3, 2019
