Beatrice A. Doyle
Buford, GA - Beatrice A. Doyle, 88, of Buford, GA, previously of Monroe Township, passed away on November 29,2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Francis O'Rourke and Helen Callahan. Before retiring, Beatrice was a property manager at Harrison Towers in East Orange, NJ. Beatrice found joy as a volunteer for many years teaching CCD at Our Lady of Peace Parish in North Brunswick. Known as "Bea," she will dearly be missed.

Bea is predeceased by her husband John W. Doyle in 1995. She is survived by her son, Jack Doyle and daughter-in-law, Chris, of Georgia, and her daughter, Gina Foxx and son-in-law, Joseph Krajkovich, of New Jersey. She was blessed with five grandchildren, Kelly Foxx, and Katie Foxx Geoghan (Todd), Lindsey Higginbotham (Patrick), Kasey German (Jon) and Jake Doyle and seven great grandchildren, Danella, Tommy, Payton, Leo, Grey, Michael, and Isabell. Bea is also survived by her dear niece, Eileen Fusaro Hanbury (Mike), of Long Island, NY.

Bea's life will be celebrated in a memorial mass and burial in the spring. Information will be shared at that time. Funeral arrangements under the care of Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ.




Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
