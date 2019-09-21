|
|
Beatrice McLaughlin
Somerset - Beatrice Falcon McLaughlin, 95, of Somerset died on Thursday September 19, 2019 at the home of her son Thomas. Born in Franklin Township she lived in New Brunswick before moving to Somerset in 2012. A graduate of Middlebush School, Franklin Township and a 1942 graduate of Bound Brook High School she was a parishioner of St Mary of Mount Virgin Church, New Brunswick. Before retiring she was employed by Bakelite, Bound Brook and later by A. Meltzer Roofing, New Brunswick. She enjoyed gardening and loved spending time with her family.
Daughter of the late Cyrus and Elizabeth McDonald Falcon she is also predeceased by her husband of 58 years Robert Hugh McLaughlin in 2005; 2 brothers and 3 sisters. She is survived by her sons Robert E. McLaughlin of New Brunswick, Thomas J. McLaughlin and his wife Mary Kelly of Somerset and Martin J. McLaughlin and his wife Beth of Marlton; her grandchildren Sean, Matt, Maggie, Maeve, Jack, Brian and Karen and her great- grandchildren Sydney, Gavin, Bailey, Andree, Ian, Kiera, Kelly and Callan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday September 24, 2019 at 10:30am at the Parish of the Visitation, St. Mary of Mount Virgin Church, 198 Sandford Street, New Brunswick followed by interment in St. Peter's Cemetery, New Brunswick. Visitation will be on Tuesday morning only from 9:30 to 10:30am in St. Mary of Mount Virgin Church. Arrangements are under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy.
Published in Courier News & Home News Tribune on Sept. 21, 2019