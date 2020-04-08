Services
Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc
707 E Main St
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
(732) 356-1116
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Mastrull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice V. "Beata" Mastrull

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice V. "Beata" Mastrull Obituary
Beatrice "Beata" V. Mastrull

Bound Brook -

Beatrice V. Mastrull, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the NJ Eastern Star Home. She was 89. Born to the late James and Nellie Mastrull, she had resided in Bound Brook her entire life. Beata was a faithful Communicant and Rosarian of St. Mary of Czestochowa Church in Bound Brook. She leaves her sister, Rosanne M. Short, nieces, Nancy Thompson, Maureen Short; and great-nephew, Glenn Thompson. Donations in her memory may be made to the Adult Day Center of Somerset County, 872 E. Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. A private burial will take place at the St. Joseph's Cemetery in Bridgewater. A mass of remembrance will be held at St. Mary of Czestochowa Church in Bound Brook at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -