|
|
Beatrice "Beata" V. Mastrull
Bound Brook -
Beatrice V. Mastrull, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the NJ Eastern Star Home. She was 89. Born to the late James and Nellie Mastrull, she had resided in Bound Brook her entire life. Beata was a faithful Communicant and Rosarian of St. Mary of Czestochowa Church in Bound Brook. She leaves her sister, Rosanne M. Short, nieces, Nancy Thompson, Maureen Short; and great-nephew, Glenn Thompson. Donations in her memory may be made to the Adult Day Center of Somerset County, 872 E. Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. A private burial will take place at the St. Joseph's Cemetery in Bridgewater. A mass of remembrance will be held at St. Mary of Czestochowa Church in Bound Brook at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020