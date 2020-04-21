Resources
Ben C. Beachum, affectionately known as "Pop Pop" departed his earthly life on April 17, 2020 at St. Peter's Medical Center in New Brunswick, NJ.

After 31 years of service, Ben retired from Sunshine Biscuits in Sayreville, NJ in 1997. He also worked for over 30 years at Wine Chateau until his injury caused him to retired in 2010.

Pop pop was a devoted family man who genuinely loved and cared for his family. He enjoyed watching Gun Smoke and football; going to the farm for fresh eggs and produce. He also enjoyed hosting and attending family gatherings.

Pop Pop was a great storyteller. He could tell a story that would make you believe he had really done those things, or traveled to different parts of world. On a sunny day, you could see him sitting on the back porch watching the cars and people strolling up and down the street.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Augusta Pollard and Charles W. Beachum and his daughter, Stephanie Beachum.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Virginia, one son, Ralph Beachum, four daughters, Wanda Beachum, Anita Johnson, Felecia Beachum and Jennifer Montgomery, two siblings, Dempsey Beachum and Ozie Bowman, two sister-in-laws, Dorothy Shelby and Patricia Shelby, six grandchildren; Willie Fleming, Nicole Montgomery, Najirah Williams, Shanée Montgomery, Ashley Williams, and Kenneth Johnson, ten grand grandchildren; Alberto, Alexis, Amaia, Nymir, Kingston, Brianna, Zaiden, Jordan, My'Isha and Sophia and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

All services will be private under the care of the Gleason Funeral Home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
