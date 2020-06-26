Ben Francis Andrulewich
Edison - Andrulewich, Ben Francis, 92, of Edison passed away at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital on Thursday after a brief illness surrounded by his family.
Mr. Andrulewich was born in Strong, PA and graduated from Mt. Carmel High School in PA. He was a member of the Mt. Carmel Legion Bugle and Drum Corps for several years. Ben served in the US Navy immediately after WWII.
Ben moved to Edison and was an active member of St. Paul the Apostle RC Church serving as a lector, altar server, and Eucharist minister. He worked for Delco Battery (a subdivision of General Motors) for 30 years. He was a Past Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus Council 6306 and a Faithful Navigator for Msgr O'Grady 4th Degree K of C in New Brunswick. Ben was also a Scout Leader for BSA Troop 12 in Edison. He also was an avid wood carver and belonged to the North Brunswick Carving Group. His family always said, "Dad could do anything!" They referred to him as Mr. Fix It.
Ben was predeceased by his wife, Marietta (2017) and his son, Joseph (1989) and daughter-in-law, Charlotte (1995). He is survived by his sons, Leonard and his wife, Deborah, of Kendall Park, Robert of New York, NY, and John of Edison and his daughters, Marianne and her partner, Stephen, of Philadelphia and Linda Dunsavage and her husband, Jeffrey of Dunellen. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
A Mass of the Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, June 27 at 10:45 am at Transfiguration of the Lord Parish (St. Paul the Apostle RC Church), Raritan Ave and S 5th Avenue, Highland Park. His committal will be private. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Jaqui-Kuhn Funeral Home, 17 S. Adelaide Ave, Highland Park, NJ. www.jkfuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.