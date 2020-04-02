|
Benjamin H. Wiecenski Jr.
Little River, SC - Benjamin H. Wiecenski Jr. age 67 of Little River, SC, formerly of Bridgwater and Raritan, NJ passed April 1, 2020 of pneumonia.
Ben was born June 23, 1952 in Somerville, NJ to parents Benjamin and Maryann Wiecenski. He graduated Bridgewater-Raritan West class of 1971, where he met the love of his life, Margaret Zanandrie. They married March 31, 1973 and had 47 years of laughter, tears and wonderful adventures.
Ben owned M & M Lawn Care, worked at Heinrichs Oldsmobile and Dorell & Sons Locksmiths. He loved vacations, fishing on his boat, tinkering in the garage and his grandchildren.
Ben is preceded in death by his parents and sister Lynn Wiecenski. He is survived by his wife Margaret Wiecenski, Daughter Kimberlee and her husband Major Christopher Marsh, son Daniel Wiecenski; siblings Linda Dorell (John,) Lori Ricci and James Wiecenski (Filomena.) Beloved Grandchildren Evan, Arionna, Kaylee and Hannah Marsh.
Memorial Services will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to;
Horry County Fire Rescue
2560 N. Main St. Conway, SC 29526
Online Condolences can be made by visiting - www.myrtlebeachfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020