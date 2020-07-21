Bennie Kaczorowski
South River - Bennie Kaczorowski passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, surrounded by the caring staff at The Reformed Church Home, Old Bridge. He was 95 years old.
Born in South River, he resided in Spotswood before moving back to South River in 1960. He remained there for 59 years and in 2019 moved to Old Bridge.
Prior to retiring in 1982, Bennie worked for DuPont as a lab supervisor for 39 years.
He was a U.S Marine Veteran of World War II, having served as a Corporal.
Bennie was a parishioner of St. Mary's RC Church, South River. He also was a member of The Knights of Columbus in South River. He was one of the founding coaches of the South River Knights of Columbus Pop Warner football program and coached the South River little league for many years.
He was predeceased by his two sisters; Doris Kuchta and Joan York.
Surviving are his wife of 71 years, Helen (Duma); two sons, John, and his wife, Mary Ann, of Monroe Township, and Wayne, and his wife, Christine, of Mishawaka, IN.; four grandchildren, Brian, Stacey, and her husband, Jason, Monica, and her husband, Jim, and Jillian, and her partner, Eric; two great-grandchildren, Alexis and Dylan; one great-great-granddaughter, Elliana, and three nephews, Timothy and Robert Kuchta, and Randy York and his wife, Barbara.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 8:15 AM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, followed by a 9:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's RC Church, South River. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
Friends may visit on Thursday, July 23rd, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. For directions please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memorial & Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.st.jude.org/give
Due to the Coronavirus, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.