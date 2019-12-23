|
Bennie Scibek
Sayreville - Bennie Scibek age 82, of the Parlin section of Sayreville passed away Saturday December 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving and devoted family. Born in Sayreville he was a lifelong borough resident. Before his retirement 20 years ago he was employed as a research chemist for Engelhard Industries in Edison for 40 years. Bennie was a communicant of both Sacred Heart R. C. Church in South Amboy and Saint Stanislaus Kostka R. C. Church in Sayreville where he was a member of the Holy Name Society. For many years Bennie entertained many people with the Scibek Brothers Orchestra. He was an avid golfer, bowler, New York Giants fan and going to the gym and lunch with his gym buddies.
Son of the late Bennie and Viola Scibek. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Maryann Yablonicky Scibek, his daughters and their husbands Gerianne & Kenneth Kanca of Flowery Branch, Ga., and Kathleen & Thomas Jukus of South Amboy, his grandchildren and their spouses who referred to him as "poppy" Jennifer & Michael Azzarello, Michael Jukus, Kenneth & Cassie Kanca, Megan & Danny Sorto, Casey & James Ziola and Kevin Kanca, his siblings and their spouses Walter "Skip" & Shirley Scibek and Veronica "Ronnie" & Butch Utter, 6 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday 9am from the Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main Street Sayreville followed by a 9:30am mass at Saint Stanislaus Kostka R. C. Church in Sayreville with burial to follow at Saint Stanislaus Cemetery, Sayreville.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be held Friday from 4pm to 8pm. Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019