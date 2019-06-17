|
Benny Mayo
Highland Park - Benny Mayo, age 95 of Highland Park passed away Saturday June 15 at the Regency Heritage Home in Somerset. Born in New Brunswick on August 10, 1923, he lived in Highland Park his entire life.
Benny joined the army when he turned 18 and fought in the Battle of the Bulge in WWII, where he received the Bronze Star for heroic service in combat. After the war Benny worked for Triangle Cable in North Brunswick until his retirement in 1991.
Benny was a kind person who always had a joke and a smile for anyone he met. He never had a complaint or said a bad word about anybody.
Benny was predeceased by his siblings, Rebecca, Estelle, Ralph and Joseph. He leaves behind many relatives and friends to cherish his memory.
Services will be held graveside today, June 17 at the Floral Park Cemetery, Deans Rhode Hall Road in South Brunswick at 11:30 am.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, New Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 17, 2019