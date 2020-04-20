Services
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Benny Parillo Obituary
Benny Parillo

North Brunswick - Benny Parillo died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Willow Creek Rehabilitation and Care Center in Somerset. He was 79.

Born in New Brunswick to the late Samuel J. and Antoinette (Campagna) Parillo, he was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Parillo was a communicant of St. Mary of Mount Virgin R.C. Church in New Brunswick.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Samuel L. Parillo. Surviving are his aunt Martha Gibbs of North Brunswick and many cousins.

Private funeral services with entombment in Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick were under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
