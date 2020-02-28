|
|
Bernadette (McPhail) Bruce
Martinsville (Bridgewater) - Bernadette (McPhail) Bruce, 86, wife of the late George A. Bruce and mother of the late Michael A. Bruce, died February 26. Mrs. Bruce was born in the County of Fermanagh, Ireland and came to the US in 1959. She resided in Martinsville (Bridgewater) since 1966 and was a faithful member of the Blessed Sacrament Church there. Surviving are her daughters Carolyn Costantin, Deirdre Burker and Geraldine Bruce, her granddaughters Katie, Sarah and Kelsey and her siblings Thomas, Seamus, Peter, Mary and Margaret and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours from 4pm-7pm on Sunday, March 1, at the Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10am on Monday, March 2, at the Blessed Sacrament Church, 1890 Washington Valley Rd., Martinsville. Interment to follow at Our Lady of the Mountain Cemetery, Long Valley. Memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020