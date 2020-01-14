|
|
Bernadette M. Robertson
West Creek - Bernadette (Malec) Robertson, passed away on January 10, 2020 at her home in the Cedar Run section of Stafford Township living independently to almost 90 years old. Born of polish immigrants in South Plainfield, she grew up in a farmhouse without any indoor plumbing. Prior to settling down south, she was a resident of Middlesex, loving her home on Runyon Avenue.
A graduate of North Plainfield High School, Bernadette ran away to Maryland to marry her husband of more than fifty-years Frederick, of the New Market section of Piscataway - the one who always claimed to have bought Bernadette her first pair of shoes.
After settling into married life, Bernadette and Fred began a new journey in Florida where Bernadette came to love Vera Beach so much, her son Stephen had hoped her to return there to live out her remaining years. Once returning back to NJ and some of her boys were grown up a bit, she began her working career with Knickerbocker Toys in Middlesex - most proud of her part of being in the Raggedy Ann Doll toy line.
She loved making ceramic Christmas trees and once she made one, everyone had to have one. After the passing of her husband in 2005, her friends on Cedar Hill Drive became family, meaning so much to her. Having become a huge sports fan, she never missed a NY Jets or Mets game, or even a Rutgers event. Her greatest passion was NASCAR and cheering on the local hometown hero, Martin Truex, Jr.
She is predeceased by her husband Frederick, Sr., sons; Frederick, Jr., Walter, Sr. and Joseph Robertson, grandson Walter, Jr., two brothers; Walter and Stanley Malec and her sister Sophie Kisko.
Bernadette leaves behind her son Stephen of Middlesex and West Creek, brother Edward of Folsom, grandson Michael of Pennsylvania, granddaughter Pamela Robertson Powel of New England and many loving great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin 10:30 am on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Mary of the Pines RC Church, 400 Doc Cramer Avenue, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 followed by an 11:30 Funeral Mass. Additional visitation will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846 with burial to follow in the family plot of Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains.
To send online condolences, please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News & Asbury Park Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020