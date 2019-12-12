|
Bernadette Sheridan
Carteret - Bernadette (Phillips) Sheridan, 93, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was a lifelong resident of Carteret. She was a teacher for 25 years at Columbus School and Nicholas Minue School in Carteret before retiring in 1991. Bernadette was the recipient of the Governor's Award for Teaching in 1990 and was a member of the Teachers Union of NJ. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court Fidelis #636 and the Servants of Mary at St. Joseph Church where she was a member.
She is predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Clarence J. (Red) Sheridan; her parents, James and Bernadette Phillips; her son, Robert C. Sheridan; her brother, Wendell Phillips.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn S. Petrocy and her husband, Joel, of Carteret and her brother, James Phillips. Also survived by 4 grandchildren, Colleen, Robert and Joseph Sheridan and Jordan Petrocy; 2 great-grandchildren, Ryan Saxe and America Sheridan, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will take place 8:30 AM Monday from the Rumpf Funeral Home, 21 Locust Street, Carteret, NJ. We begin leaving at 9:00 AM from the funeral home for a 9:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph RC Church, 55 High Street, Carteret. Entombment will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens. Visiting hours will be Sunday 3:00 to 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or Disabled Veterans.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019