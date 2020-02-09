Services
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:30 AM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:15 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church
Old Bridge, NJ
Bernard F. Skarzynski Sr.

Bernard F. Skarzynski Sr. Obituary
Bernard F. Skarzynski, Sr

East Brunswick - Bernard F. Skarzynski, Sr. passed away peacefully at St. Peter's University Hospital on February 7, 2020. He was 91 years old.

Born and raised in South Amboy, he moved to East Brunswick in 1952 and remained a lifelong resident.

A U.S. Navy veteran, he was stationed on the ship as a cook during World War II.

In his younger days, Bernard was a hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed bowling and playing baseball. He loved watching sports and rooted for the Mets and Giants and his favorite sport was horse racing.

He retired in 1990, from Hercules Powder Company in Parlin, where he worked as a chemical operator and lab technician.

Bernard enjoyed his retirement. He grew a bountiful vegetable garden and took great pride in cutting his own lawn. He also did some traveling, taking trips to Maryland, Florida, California and Las Vegas. His three favorite places to visit in New Jersey were Atlantic City, Monmouth Park and Freehold Raceway.

Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Helen (Warga) Skarzynski, and his six children, Nancy Halupka and her husband, Joseph, Joan Skarzynski, Louise Morrison and her husband, Mark, Bernard Skarzynski Jr., Ellen Lawrence and her husband, Robert, and Joseph Skarzynski and his wife, Lisa.

He is also survived by his 7 grandchildren, Brittany Barkow and her husband, Kevin, Ashley Bijas and her husband, Kevin, Stephen Halupka and his wife, Michelle, Matthew Halupka, Melanie Kvidahl and her husband, Michael, Alexandra Skarzynski and Christopher Skarzynski.

Bernard was also blessed with 5 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 9:30 AM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, with a Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated at 10:15 AM, at St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church, Old Bridge. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.

Friends may visit, at the funeral home, on Tuesday, February 11th from 8:30 - 9:30 AM. For directions to the funeral home please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
