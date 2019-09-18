|
|
Dr. Bernard Koft
East Brunswick - Dr. Bernard W. Koft, of East Brunswick, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at home. He was 97. Born in Hammonton New Jersey, he lived in Cherry Hill before moving to East Brunswick 62 years ago.
Bernard served his country during World War II in the US Navy from 1944 - 1946. After the war he went to school and earned a PhD in Microbiology. He taught Microbiology at Rutgers University New Brunswick Campus, retiring in 1987.
Bernie loved Square Dancing and coaching Little League baseball. He was a member of the B.P.O. Elks in East Brunswick, the Rutgers Alumni Club and the Theobald Society.
He's predeceased by his wife Betty (Ward) Koft (d. 2011) and his baby daughter Barbara.
Surviving are his 5 children: Paul Koft and his wife Donna of East Brunswick, David Koft and his wife Linda of Buffalo Grove, IL, Daniel Koft and his wife Kathy of York, PA, Susan Craig of Massilon OH and Helen Miller and her husband Charlie of Massilon OH.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2:00pm at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N. Main St.-at Riva Avenue, Milltown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contribution should be made to the Koft-Umbright Scholarship Fund. You may sign the obituary online "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019