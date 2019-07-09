|
|
Bernard Kozlak
Laurence Harbor - Bernard Joseph "Buzz" Kozlak, Sr., 91, of Laurence Harbor died on Monday July 8, 2019 at Bayside Manor Assisted Living, Keansburg. Born in Collinsville, Connecticut he was a foreman with the New Jersey Department of Transportation, Clark for 35 years before retiring in 1990. A U.S. Army Air Corps veteran he was a member of St. Lawrence R.C. Church, Laurence Harbor as well as the Holy Name Society and a Gold Member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a Boy Scout Master. He enjoyed camping and traveling with his family.
Son of the late John and Ann Kozlak he is also predeceased by his 7 siblings. He is survived by his wife Irene Horvath Kozlak; his sons Bernard Kozlak, Jr. and his wife Alison of Red Oak, Virginia, Keith Kozlak of Laurence Harbor, David Kozlak and his wife Michele of Smyrna Beach, Florida and Timothy Kozlak and his wife Sheila of Laurence Harbor; his daughter Margaret Jacobus and her husband Jack of Laurence Harbor; his grandchildren Karissa Czepia and her husband Vincent, Melissa Lewis and her husband Kyle, Jack Jacobus and Alexis Kozlak and his great-grandchildren Dominic and Olivia. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Bayside Manor for their care.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday July 11, 2019 at 9:15am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Lawrence Church. Cremation will be private. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 9, 2019