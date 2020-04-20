|
Bernard P. Hvozdovic, Sr.
Kendall Park - Bernard P. Hvozdovic, Sr., 82, of Kendall Park died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center, Plainsboro, after a brief, non-covid related illness. He had lost his wife of 56 years, Charlotte, just three weeks prior. Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, he graduated from James M. Coughlin High School. From there he went on to graduate from King's College. He lived the majority of his adult life in South Brunswick. After working for more than 25 years as a Industrial Engineer for Revlon Cosmetics, he retired, moving on to do international consulting in Brazil and Wales. He was drawn back to the cosmetics industry and worked another 12 years with Shiseido before retiring a second time.
He will be remembered as quiet, gentle and especially kind. He was a talented musician, playing piano and drums. He especially loved his family. He coached his three sons in youth sports and when not coaching, could always be found in the stands cheering on his boys, and later his grandchildren. He was known affectionately by the neighborhood children as "Uncle Bernie" or "Mr. H". Last year he was elected to his fourth term as a Democratic County Committeeman for District 5 in South Brunswick. Proud of his Slovak heritage, he was a member of the Slovak Catholic Sokols and the North End Slovak Citizens Club. He was also a member of the Parish of St. Augustine of Canterbury Church, Kendall Park.
Son of the late Andrew Anthony and Anna (Koval) Hvozdovic; and husband of the late Charlotte J. (Brilla) Hvozdovic; he is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Bernard P. Hvozdovic, Jr. and Susan Waddell Hvozdovic, Scott Hvozdovic, Sr. and Catherine Franz, and Richard Hvozdovic; five grandchildren Elle, Caroline, Scott, Jr., Kayla and Ryan; his brother Joseph Hvozdovic and a sister-in-law Louise Hvozdovic; a brother-in-law Charles Brilla; a niece and several nephews. Bernie was preceded in death by his brother Andrew J. "Butch" Hvozdovic and a sister-in-law, JoAnne Hvozdovic.
Due to current government restrictions during these difficult times, a service celebrating Bernie's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to by visiting , an organization Bernie and Charlotte have supported for many years.
Arrangements are under the direction of M.J. Murphy Funeral Home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020